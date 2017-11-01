Gambia: Major Demonstration To Be Held In The Gambia On November 5th Over Lack Of Electricity And Water Supply!

Declaration of the occupation of West-field

We the people of urban Gambia cognizant of the need for the basics of life that every human being deserves for a decent existence have decided to occupy West-field for water, electricity and dignity. Our rights to hold space for these basic things have being long overdue and it’s only right that we go ahead with it.

For the past months we have been suffering from outrageous power cuts and lack of water. Our communities sometimes go for 20 hours without electricity and days without water. In some parts there has been power outages for three solid days. To let this, continue and hold on to empty promises from the government is what we are resisting.

We demand that power and water be regulated. That even when we can’t have full supplies, we are afforded the dignity of having at least 12 hours out of the day and that water be present too —for water is even more important.

Ours is a simple call as this. We demand no more than this from the government of the Gambia.

No politician or person in power is involved in this. Just young people who want to uphold the power of citizenry and the right to hold space for the basics of life.

We then call on the public to come gather with us on Sunday the 5th of November and make our voices heard.

All power to the people!

Source: #OccupyWestfield!