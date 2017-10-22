Gambia: Meet The First Gambian Diasporan “SEMESTER” Jailed By The Barrow Gov’t

He is the first Gambian diasporan “semester” jailed by the Barrow government. His name is Ousman Kinteh, a native of Jarra Pakalinding. Mr. Kinteh lives in the United Kingdom. He is a former British soldier.

His story had to do with driving a tinted car. Under Gambian law, motorists are required to secure a permit before they could drive a tinted vehicle. He got stopped by the Gambian police, while Kinteh was going about his business.

An argument erupted between him and the officer, who stopped him. Kinteh wasn’t interested in any underhand dealings. He just wanted the officer to process him according to law, so that he can move on with his journey. He ended up at the mile two prison for an offense, he couldn’t fathom. He was charged and taken to court.

Magistrate Lamin Sanyang of the Kanifing magistrates court presided over Kinteh’s case. He sentenced Kinteh to a fine of D10,000 dalasi or in default to serve two years in jail. Kinteh spent one night at mile two before paying the D10,000 dalasi fine.

Days before his police arrest, he had an accident while driving along “burnroad” in Banjul. He was trying to avoid a dog, which crosses in front of his car, and in the process his car crashed. His escape unhurt.

Kinteh is now back in the United Kingdom.