Gambia: MPS Vehicles Involved In An Accident On The Banjul Highway; Three Killed On The Spot; Many Injured

The details are sketchy at this hour, but three people have died on the spot, following a fatal automobile accident along the Banjul highway this morning, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Many other passengers were injured. The deadly crash involved the vehicles of two Members of Parliament (MPS). One of the MPS is from Busumbala, while the other is from Sanementering.

Traffic police officers have visited the scene of the crash. They are currently gathering bit and pieces about the cause of the crash. Over speeding was blamed for the accident.

One of the MPS reportedly sustained injury. It is a developing story. We will keep you posted.