Gambia: My Concerns With The Barrow Government

Dear Pa,

Thanks for the good work you are doing to keep our government accountable. Please allow me to register my concerns with the government of President 9 months into power. I want to list the following issues:

Review of the Constitution seems no longer a priority because according to the government, this will commence in 2 years. So Gambians have to live with the present Constitution with all the bad laws inserted by Jammeh for 2 more years? Government has made many non-political appointments since coming to power. However, there is little or no evidence that these jobs are advertised openly for qualified Gambians to apply and compete. I know I know appointments are a big mistake and will backfire on those involved one day. The electricity situation in the country is disgraceful. True, there has always been problems with electricity since the time of former President Jawara. However, the current situation is unprecedented. Supplying only 5 hours of electricity to the citizenry is scandalous. Why is this happening suddenly? Are people trying to undermine the government? President Barrow should treat this matter with utmost urgency. GRTS bias in covering political events. Both APRC and GDC recently complained that they invited GRTS to cover their rallies but they declined. However, they claimed that GRTS covered the recent UDP rally. If true, this is very disappointing. President Barrow and Hon. Ousainou Darboe amongst other former opposition leaders bitterly protested lack of fairness by GRTS in covering their rallies under Jammeh. Why is the government repeating the same thing? If this was not approved by the authorities, they should bring the GRTS management to order. This is tarnishing the name of the government.

I know it is painful for some to accept a party like APRC being given free airtime. However, we have to understand that democracy can be very uncomfortable and messy sometimes. They should be countered with facts and ideas not silencing them

Last but not the least, detention without trial cannot be justified. If people are attempting to undermine the peace and stability of our new Gambia, this is unacceptable. However, I would urge the government to produce such people in court and request for their continued detention due to magnitude of the alleged crimes. Detention without trial is something our government should run away from as it can easily become the norm.

I hope our government will take note of the issues raised above. The success of this government is success for all well meaning Gambians.

From a Concerned Gambian