Gambia: My option about #Occupywestfield movement:

Hello Mr. Mbai, once again I would like to add my humble view in discussion regarding ongoing debate about #Occupywestfield movement. In the past few days I read many articles both FOR and AGAINST Occupying public places like Westfield junction including some views which were posted on Facebook in relation to this matter. Even though I cautiously approached this argument with open mind bearing in mind that, we are still at the infancy of our newly founded freedom.

Although, I respected each individual opinion expressed concerning this matter. However, after taken in to account the relevant argument from both sides and put them in to consideration, I am entirely persuaded by those who believed that: though it is democratic right of every citizen to reasonably express themselves in accordance with the law, including rights to excises public demonstrations. However, in my view at the moment such public demonstration regarding electricity shortage in the greater Banjul area might not serve the best interest of the nation. Peoples had cited many different reasons as to why we reach to such conclusion.

Here is my view concerning this: back in June this year, I published an article on Freedom Newspaper in relation to public demonstrations in the Gambia. Our fragile democracy needed collective efforts to ensure peace and stability not only safeguard in the country but its guaranteed for all. There are many ways to exercises our democratic rights in the country without venturing it in the street.

For instance, according to ‘Fund for Peace’ a reputable think tank based in the United Stated of America. It stated in their website that, republic of the Gambia ranked in red at 89.4 in the fragile state index around the around which means that; in the Gambia, chances for violence are higher in the public demonstrations, due to current political climate. Even relatively stable countries like Botswana the government would often discourage citizens against public demonstration particularly during the tourist seasons as it’s the case in the Gambia with rough estimated about 20% of its GDP which is totally depending on tourism. Traditionally, any nation which has the presence of foreign troops in its territories public demonstration in such countries is often technically deem as risky to public order.

To illustrate this further, for example, the 2013 political crisis in Egypt. After 2012 general election, however in June 2013 in the presence of fragile democracy; Egyptian took to the street initially venturing their anger concerning Cairo traffic jam causes by many road blocks in the city. However, out of the blue one thing led to the other until the country was totally rendered un governable. Thus eventually the country returns back to military rule. That supposed to be a wakeup call for fragile democracies in the countries like the Gambia. In addition to that, occasionally due to back way syndromes, there is minorities in the societies who would often spark public disorder in order to justify refugee status in the West.

Finally, I am absolutely satisfied with the robust approached by the Minister of interior Hon. Mai Fatty who engaged the #occupywetsfield stake holders. Hence the team and the minister had reached to an amicable conclusion. I genuinely believed that the government will seriously take their queries in to consideration and it would take further appropriate measure to ensure adequate electricity supply is once again restoring in the greater Banjul area immediately.

Yaya Sillah

One Gambia one peoples