Gambia: Njie Manneh Charged; He Will Appear Before The Bundung Magistrates Court On Monday-Police PRO Tells Freedom Newspaper

Police in the Gambia have charged Lamin Manneh, AKA Njie Manneh, who recently claimed in a Whatsapp message shared on the UDP forum after he claimed to have shot someone in the leg at Buffer-Zone. Police spokesman ASP Conta told the Freedom Newspaper in an interview on Friday that Mr. Manneh’s case file has been finalized. Mr. Manneh has been scheduled to stand trial on Monday, before the Bundung magistrates court, Conta added.

Njie Manneh used to live in Germany. He returned home recently. Mr. Manneh has been charged with prohibited conduct and communicating false information to the public, according to PRO Conta. The Police Spokesman said Njie Manneh has admitted lying about shooting someone in the leg in his voluntary statement to the police.

“Njie Manneh has never shot anyone. He lied to the public by claiming to have shot someone in the leg. He told the police during his interrogation that he was just trying to scare off people, who threatened to kill him upon his return to the Gambia. He resorted to communicating false threats and information in an attempt to scare his off people he believed wanted to kill him,” said the police spokesman.

Mr. Conta said it is wrong under the law for Mr. Manneh to communicate threats or information that will cause panic to the public. Hence, he said, the police have decided to charge him under the existing Gambian laws.

“ Njie Manneh’s arrest has nothing to do with his affiliation with the UDP. We do not arrest people based on their association with political parties. He has committed a crime, and as such the law must take its cause,” the PRO stated.

Regarding the two young Gambians, who were recently arrested for using Whatsapp to chastise their political opponents, Conta said the duo have been charged pending the outcome of their case. He reiterated that the Gambian police is not in the business of policing the internet. He said Gambians are enjoying an unrestricted internet access and democratic freedoms. He said the duo had created a Whatsapp group, in which they used as a medium to insult people. He said such conducts are illegal under the law. Hence, the duo has been charged with prohibited conduct, he said.

On the issue of the alleged arrest of GDC supporters in Jarra Soma, the PRO categorically denied such reports. He said “No GDC supporter has been arrested. The information is false. We do not arrest people based on their affiliation with political parties. The Soma police said there is no GDC supporter under their custody.”

Mr. Conta noted that the GDC was recently issued a permit by the police to hold a meeting in “Domoroba” in coming days through the Mansanko Regional District. He said for anyone to suggest that the police are cracking down on the GDC supporters is false.”