Gambia: Nottingham Gambian Man Accuses Mbye Sillah Of Extortion And Human Trafficking!

Pa Njogu Faye, a Gambian based in Nottingham, in the United Kingdom said he is a victim of extortion after accusing one Mbye Sillah of extorting four million dalasis (D4 million dalasis) from his family under the pretext of helping his son and three other family members of his with a visa and air tickets to Dubai. He made the revelation on Freedom Radio Gambia’s Civic Education show on Thursday. Mbye Silla lives in Dubai, but he crisscrosses between the two countries. He is currently in the Gambia, said a ragging Pa Njogu Faye.

The United Arab Emirates (Dubai) has been one of the outlets being used by human smugglers in The Gambia and Senegal to traffic people to the Arab world for forced labor. Some of the traffickers had contacts in Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, and elsewhere in the Gulf States.

“ I was tricked by Mbye Sillah to pay him D100,000 dalasi to help my son with a visa and air ticket to Dubai. He told me that the D100,000 dalasi covers his visa and air ticket. Once I paid the money, the visa was issued, but there was no air ticket provided as promised by Mbye Sillah. I had to use my funds to pay for my son’s air ticket. He boarded his flight in Dakar, Senegal, where he was delayed at the airport for not having an ID Card. He was asked to pay $50 dollars before he could board the flight. He gave them a $100 dollars note, and they left with his money. No change was given back to him,” a fuming Mr. Faye explained.

“Mbye Sillah promised to pick up my son at the airport upon arrival. My son started calling him as soon as he arrived in Dakar, but he never picked up his calls. He boarded the flight for Dubai, hoping that Mbye will show up at the airport to receive him, but to our surprise Mbye was nowhere to be seen. My son slept in the streets of Dubai for days before the family could come to his rescue. He had no food to eat or place to sleep for days. This is what Mbye Sillah has done to my son,” Mr. Faye lamented.

According to Mr. Faye, Mbye Sillah also promised to secure job for his son upon arrival in Dubai, but none of that happened. The next thing he knew was Mbye had left Dubai for Banjul.

“ I am a victim of financial extortion. Mbye Sillah has lied to me and my family. I worked very hard to pay up my son’s visa fees to Dubai. I am making every effort to locate him in Banjul so that law enforcement can have him under custody. He took D300,000 dalasi from three other family members of mine. He also lied to them. I am so pissed off right now,” said Mr. Faye in the Wollof dialect.

Both Mbye Sillah and Pa Njagou Faye are Banjulians. Mr. Faye said he was never comfortable with Mbye’s proposition of helping his son with a Dubai visa.

“ He hounded my son to a point that I had to raise the funds for his visa. He kept telling him that he can help him with a visa and job in Dubai. The public should refrain from having contacts with Mbye Sillah. He has extorted money from us,” he alleged.

Mr. Mbye Sillah could not be reached for his own side of the story.