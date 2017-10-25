Gambia: Ocean carriers impose port congestion fee for Banjul imports

A lack of space at the terminal has resulted in imposed fees ranging from $150 to $300 per container, which cover all trades into Banjul, Gambia, according to announcements issued by CMA CGM and Maersk Line.

BY ELIZABETH LANDRUM |TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 20

Ocean carriers CMA CGM and Maersk Line have issued customer advisories stating an emergency port congestion surcharge would be added to all cargo flowing into the port of Banjul, Gambia.

A Maersk Line spokesman told American Shipper that the congestion is due to lack of space at the terminal. The current high yard density is delaying operations, the spokesman said.

CMA CGM’s customer advisory stated that, “Port congestion in Banjul, Gambia, is currently increasing our operational costs and generating service disruptions. CMA CGM will therefore implement the following Emergency Port Congestion Surcharge (PCS).” Several surcharges from Europe and the Mediterranean to Banjul were issued effective Oct. 15, with surcharges from Asia to Banjul become effective Oct. 22.

“In order to continue offering our high quality and unmatched reliability, we will be introducing a congestion fee (CFD) applicable to ALL Import Cargo in Banjul, effective October 24 for non-FMC corridors and November 13 for FMC corridors,” announced Maersk Line on Monday.

The CMA CGM fees range from $150 to $300 while Maersk is imposing fees of $150 per TWU and $250 per FEU.

Source: Howard Publications