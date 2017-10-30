Gambia: Over $ 70,000 Dollars Withdrawn From GAF’s Bank Account At Trust Bank Gambia LTD!

Trust Bank Gambia Limited insiders have intimated to this medium about a bank account operated by the Army Command in Banjul. The account lodges deposits of foreign currencies—especially the United States dollar made by officers sent on international peacekeeping observer missions overseas. The previous signatories to the account were replaced once CDS Masaneh Kinteh was appointed by president Barrow to lead the army. The only signatory to the said account at Trust Bank at this hour are CDS Masaneh Kinteh, and GAF’S Financial Director Lt. Colonel Musa Jammeh, our sources said.

According to bank insiders, over $70,000 dollars have been withdrawn from the said account since Mr. Kinteh was hired as CDS. At one given occasion, an amount of $27,000 dollars was withdrawn from the account. This was the time when CDS Kinteh travelled to Turkey, and Germany.

According to sources, officers who took part in international observer peacekeeping missions are required to deposit an amount of five thousand dollars ($5000.000) into the Trust Bank GAF account upon their return to the country.

Meanwhile, GAF sources said some auditors have arrived in their offices to probe into the four million dalasi scandal involving Musa Jammeh, Masaneh Kinteh, and Malamin Manjang, a GAF vendor residing in Yundum. The matter is a subject of probe at this hour.

An officer jokingly said: “ It is harvest time for the marabouts. Many will go to the marabouts to seek for prayers because of the audit exercise.”

The Army spokesman could not be reached for comment.