Gambia: President Adama Barrow Should Do Something About The Visas Denial Issue Of Gambian Artists Whenever They Are Contacted To Play Overseas.

Hello Mr President,

My name is Mr. Alagie Mbye. I am Gambian based in Sweden.

Gambian artists being denied visas whenever they got contracts to play in America or Europe. It has been my greatest concern for so long and as a citizen I decided to reach out to you, as the president of The Gambia. Gambian music has been and will always be contributing to the development of our country. It also creates a lot of employment opportunities for citizens.

Our musicians are our Ambassadors and biggest tool we can use to spread Gambian culture throughout the world.

Therefore, to get our music and culture known in the world music again, the artists themselves need to cross the Gambian borders to perform in the various countries they are contracted. But unfortunately 99.9% of Gambian artists who are normally contracted to play concerts in Europe or America are always rejected visas. It is high time for the Gambian government to do something about this by speaking to the various countries Consulates/Representatives in The Gambia.

Thank you in advance.

Regards,

Alagie Mbye.

