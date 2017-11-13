Gambia: President Barrow Congratulates Mustapha Njie, AKA Taf For Winning The All Africa Business Leaders Award!

“I am proud as President and as a Gambian that the winner of the All Africa Business leaders award for West Africa came from The Gambia. Congratulations to Mustapha Njie of CEO of TAF Africa Homes for winning the West African All Africa Business Leaders Award. TAF is a household name and we are proud that he won the award for West Africa,” President Adama Barrow remarked.

He congratulated the Gambian business mogul for the prestigious award conferred on him. “I encourage him to return home to join the crusade for national development, and I assure him of the new government’s support. The democratic process is to accommodate everyone, there cannot be investment if there is no respect for the rule of law,” Mr. Barrow added.

Mustapha Njie is one of the wealthiest Gambian Real Estate Developers. He owns businesses across the African continent.