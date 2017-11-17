Gambia: President Barrow will fail miserably if He does not implement the following

On issue of the Senior Civil Servants;

Those that are subject witnesses in the Janneh Commission should be suspended immediately from their positions pending the conclusion of the commission findings. Ethics and morals should dictate a new status in the new government.

Those Senior Servants that are not yet subject witnesses of the Janneh Commission and work at high positions in the President’s office should be moved to other departments and ministries. The Office of the President should be manned exclusively by new entrant servants for safety and secrecy reasons and for the purpose of change of working processes.

On the issue of Semlex company;

Yaya Jammeh ended Semlex contract and they fail or refuse to take the Jammeh government to court immediately after receiving the termination letter.

Semlex last week issued threats to our New Government that if they are not awarded 100% the project to wit they will not accept any tender process is an insult to an Independent Republic. For this reason alone Semlex should be kicked out of government business.

The new Government should simply give back the passport and other ID documents back to the Police and Immigration departments. The Police can recruit technical staff capable of handling the technology aspect of the production process. The Police can buy all the necessary hardware and software to issue personalization products as done before.

On the issue of Arbitration outcome between Conapro and Government on the fuel supply contract and the Feed Mill project now subject of The Janneh commission:

It is now public knowledge that Government had already accepted breach of the Fuel Supply Contract and accepted to settle the sum of $4.6 million to Conapro.

The onus now lies on Government to sue Conapro in Arbitration for breach of contract on the Feed Mill Project in which the Janneh Commission revealed that they did not contribute a dime or penny in the said project. Hopefully the award of court compensation will offset the monies paid to them earlier.

On the issue of the Arbitration between the Greek company with GPA and Government on the two ferries:

Government should immediately setup a special commission compose of financiers, engineers, commercial managers and lawyers to come up with a comprehensive paper on government position in preparation for the Arbitration proceedings. This way, Government will be fully prepared for its defense line.

On the issue of former Business associates of Yaya Jammeh.

These companies and people should be barred from NEW government contracts and tenders pending the outcome of the Janneh commission.

This so far is my advice to President Barrow for the way forward.

Thank you for your attention.

Pa Njie Girigara