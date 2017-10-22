Gambia: Re: Dr Muhammmed Tekanyi’s Open Letter To Director Of Press and Public Relations- Office Of The President

Dear Editor,

Once again kindly allow me to respond to Dr Muhammmed Tekanyi’s article titled “An open letter to Director of Press and Public Relations- Office of The President “. Mr Tekanyi is a blogger and I believe he is a supporter of former President Jammeh by all accounts and indications. I respect his constitutional right to freedom of expression and other rights . However, it is troubling to see Mr Tekanyi lied about the current Gambia’s political situation when he claimed that :

“Moreover, the current trend in the hindrance of communication despite being sad is fitting to describe our government as the “North Korea” of West Africa if not Africa as a whole and this has unfortunately bred immense speculations from all corners by the govern and as well grew unending insecurity within the corridors of power resulting to many worthless allegations, arrests, dismissals and detentions of security men”.

Calling The Gambia as the ” North Korea of West Africa or if not Africa as a whole ” at this moment of our political dispensation is not only a laughable, demented statement but it also indicate that Dr Tekanyi is now among the new face of restoration of former abusive and dictatorial system which robbed Gambian people their dignity, God’s given rights and economic freedom. Just some few years back , the so called Dr Tekanyi happily sat quietly in Banjul when human rights violations and other atrocities were committed against his fellow citizens but he failed to say a word which I understand might land him in trouble at the time. Mr Tekanyi’s unsubstantiated statements are not the type of propaganda which will move our country forward. Those who were advocating for system change during the 22 years of military dictatorship have finally succeeded to bring in democracy and rule of law but we still have more work to do.

At the moment, freedom is restored in the Gambia as people can go to sleep without any threat from their government. In The new Gambia, people like Fabakary Tombong Jatta who denied Gambians their constitutional rights during military dictatorship is talking freely without any consequences. This is not like North Korea where basic freedom is nonexistent. Political freedom and democracy are indeed restored in the new Gambia. We have seen Ministers or other senior leaders in various departments coming to Freedom Newspaper and other media to give interview on issues of national importance. This has never been the case during Jammeh’s brutal regime which disappeared, killed , exiled and incarcerated many outstanding citizen journalists. So where is hindrance of communication Mr Tekanyi talked about ?

Being anti-government should be based on genuine reasons to improves the lives of citizenry but not to engage in false claims to sow seeds of discord . Many of us has been writing about corruptions and human rights violations of Jammeh’s regime for a long time but now we are vindicated because we had concrete evidences to make our case . Writing Fake stories and unfounded claims will only lead to lost of credibility especially in the new Gambia where there is freedom of expression and access to public information.

Dr Tekanyi made a baseless rhetorical allegation when he claimed ” joyful dismissal of people majority of whom are from a specific section of our society and political party “. Who are these people Dr Tekanyi was referring to in his ridiculous allegation? If Dr Tekanyi referred to military officers who were disloyal to our constitution and the will and aspirations of the people, then he need to understand that The Gambia has decided. The will and aspirations of the people will be fully implemented.

On the issue of Mr Halifa Sallah’s failure to take cabinet position , I always believe that Mr Sallah is not a good politician by all standards. His political rhetoric does not have any substantive ideas or clarity. Leadership is about taking responsibility to improve the lives of citizenry. Mr Sallah has never been a true freedom fighter for “system change “. This was evidenced when the leadership of PDOIS encouraged, campaigned, advocated for military Junta to be given a chance to built institutions like Independent Electoral Commission and formulated the current sham constitution which legitimized military dictatorship in The Gambia. It was such a political rhetoric then from Mr Sallah, which gave former Dictator Yaya Jammeh an opportunity to entrench and consolidate his military regime. Fast forward to 2017, we are hearing similar call for ” system change ” from the same politician who was an advocate for constitutional violators like Dictator Jammeh in the early days of the coup . It is this simple fact that I always consider Mr Sallah as a political liability for Gambian people. His every political maneuver is designed for his political interest. If Mr Sallah truly want system change, he would have accepted a position of responsibility to improve the lives of citizenry. As a leader in the National Assembly, if Mr Sallah truly understood his job description, he would have come up with better legislative agendas to strengthen our democracy and economic development which would lead to better system . But since Mr Sallah has been in the House of Representatives, he has not put forward any meaningful legislative agenda to correct the wrongs of the past instead he is busy making outlandish claims for his political interest.

There is a system change in The Gambia. All Mr Sallah need to do is to work with the system he claimed to be the founding member of, so that we can have better economic and democratic development . But Mr Sallah has presidential ambition which is why he is fearful of failure , therefore he dissociated himself from the coalition government.

Mr Sallah’s latest political blunder in reference to this new administration as reminiscent of previous military dictatorship is indeed an insult to the intelligence of the Gambian people. Such a political rhetoric is a testament of his lack of political understanding and how truly he is disconnected with the reality of Gambia’s political development.

