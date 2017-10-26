Gambia: Readout of Hon Fatty’s today’s meetings with security stakeholders, others

25th October 2017

Readout of Hon Fatty’s today’s meetings with security stakeholders, others

For Immediate Releas

The Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty on Thursday October 26 held talks with relevant stakeholders of the country’s internal security sector. Minister Fatty first halted at the Banjul International Airport where he met with officials of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, security chiefs and others.

The airport meeting discussed progress registered so far and some of the challenges of the airport regarding civil aviation and airline security. The meeting reviewed the operations and how to increase collaboration and effective relations among all of these stakeholders. Various recommendations were made in order to improve the process and the systems. Minister Fatty expressing delight at the meeting said security remains a critical national imperative and core thrust of national policy.

Tourism stakeholders’ meeting

Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty went into a meeting with tourism stakeholders. The meeting was held at the Djembe Beach Hotel in Kololi. Minister Fatty told industry players that tourism is very important for the nation, forming an essential part of the economy.

He stated that the country’s security circumstances are being enhanced to allow for more growth of our economy through tourism. Fatty said it was essential that players in the tourism industry and the Ministry of Interior engage each other so that the former’s contribution to national development can increase.

In attendance were Malleh Sallah of the Gambia Hotel Association, Sutay Jawo the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Abdoulie Hydara director general of GTBoard, hotel managers and owners and others.

TDA security visit

Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty during a visit to the Tourism Security Unit in Senegambia on Thursday challenged personnel of TDA security to conduct themselves professionally in the course of their work. “Your responsibility is to keep tourists safe and so you must be patriotic and take your job seriously,” he told lawmen. Fatty also assured that the government was ready to address the challenges facing members of the Gambia Police Force.

UNHCR visit

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty made an afternoon visit to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office in Kotu. The visit is part of deliberate efforts toward enhancing cooperation between the Ministry of the Interior and UNHCR on refugee matters. He was received by UNHCR country director Mr Sekou Saho who said his agency will focus on building a strong synergy with the Ministry of the Interior on issues relevant to both institutions.