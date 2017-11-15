Gambia: Realistic Rural Development And Revelations In The 3rd Beginning

REALISTIC RURAL DEVELOPMENT AND REVELATIONS IN THE 3RD BEGINNING

Instead of suspense – a few revelations first:

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK is a major operator in The Gambia. Wire transfers for the bank go first through SCB in New York (which may be why it was avoided) and then on to the designated recipient.

With the Commissions’ publication of the “88” known accounts, strangely, there is not one account listed at this major institution. What.

Then Up Pops the Central focus address for many of the listed enterprises:

EURO AFRICAN GROUP COMPANY LTD (EAGL) OF STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE

GLOBAL TRADING GROUP (GAMBIA) LTD OF STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE

GLOBAL ELECTRICAL GROUP LTD OF STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE

GAMBIA MILLING CORPORATION LIMITED, STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE

GAMBIA –AFRICAN MINING INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LTD (GAMICO) STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE

GAM PETROLEUM LIMITED, STORAGE FACILITY COMPANY LTD, STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE

MILLENNIUM INDUSTRIAL AND GENERAL TRADING CO LTD – STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE, UNDER MR. MOMODOU LAMIN SONKO OPERATING – BOTO INDUSTRIAL TRADING LTD. WAS THE CO-VENDOR OF THE KAIRABA BEACH HOTEL

A QUITE SIMILAR MELLENNIUM AFRICA WATER & ELECTRICITY POWER COMPANY LTD (MAWEPCO) STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE (POSSIBLY FORMED FROM PROCEEDS OF HOTEL SALE).

KANILAI AGRO PRODUCTION INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD (KAPICO) STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE (PART AND PARCEL OF MILLENNIUM.

**MALIGAM – STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE, AN ANSUMA JAMMEH /PA BOJANG GOLD AND DIAMOND OPERATION (NOTE: AUTHOR WAS INFORMED BY A CLOSE SOURCE OF A LARGE QUANTITY OF “GOLD BARS” ON OFFER BY THE PRESIDENTS BROTHER).

VARIOUS ANSUMANA JAMMEH COMPANIES AT STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE

SAMBA CONSTRUCTION COMPANY AT STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE.

One would only have to go down the stairs within Standard Chartered House to the lobby in order to give banking instruction. It is known who built it however – Who owns it is the Question. Much like the Trump Tower in New York that sold and leased apartment units to the less than desirable elements of society, a purported similar crew flocked to this address!

Something is missing that will potentially tie together accounts, relationships and the movement of funds. It may require a Subpoena to search out what is assumed to be hidden in the bank and building lease records. They did all pay rent, one would hope!

REALISTIC RURAL DEVELOPMENT :

UN, EU and other donors give funding that never seems to reach most of the rural people or drips and drabs. The returnees have little hope under the present setup, until direct involvement is applied to these rural village areas. They all need technical and mechanical services on a local basis. Much of this requirement is missing with lack of equipment and operators.

We present this concept in Simple terms; others can make it more complex or expand it.

The Outside World had been in deep love with aid projects until they became repetitive and saw actors and performing artists used to garner support and funding that was Untraceable.

We have noticed over the years that returning visitors often arranged aid in the form of much needed equipment, school supplies and medical needs, A positive gesture and well meaning.

With the right approach and advertising, a Sister City (Village) program could be initiated using Gambians currently abroad and visitors.

As an example, ‘Musa’ is in UK, Sweden or USA and he approaches the authorities in his locale to Adopt a “Sister Village” he knows of in The Gambia. The effort is pushed to collect surplus tools, used equipment, light machinery and various supplies, along with a few volunteers to instruct and guide the village youth in the setting up and or use of the items. Retire people like these types of help efforts as the results are Traceable. This is a limited expense operation with the potential for great results in employment and enterprise empowerment.

It can also be activated by GTA/TDA putting together such a program in conjunction with Ministry of Trade and Foreign Affairs. The Youth Empowerment Project along with the National Trade Alliance would undoubtedly buy into this as it fits their returnee program that has 4,000 parties enrolled thus far from outside funds; Adding in tools and equipment is a nice fit.

Within the last week, a number of Backway parties were intercepted at Senegal border. Are they crazy? Nope – they do not see or have Faith in the 3rd Beginning.

The Task now is to establish faith through Positive Actions.

The Author