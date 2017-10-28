Gambia: Rejoinder: Concerning GAF Scandal

To whom it may concern,

First of all Malamin Manjang is a very reputable government vendor for as far back I can remember. I don’t know where you get your “non-existent ” from.

Coming to the transactions and amount involve is very simple to put in perspective, how much do you think it will cost to feed the Gambia Arm forces in meat and fish? Do your math. This is the only vendor who stayed and continue to supply the army during the December-January impasse in The Gambia. Of course there is increase in his activities because thought his reputation and reliability he is able to secure new contracts serving more units of the army now.

Just some light for your ignorant self.

Yours Faithfully,

Citizen.