Gambia: Interior Minister Fatty’s Mother Is Alive

Dear Pa,

Would like to set the records straight on your Facebook posting suggesting the death of the mother of the Honourable Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty. The Honourable Minister’s mother is very much alive, hale and hearty. These false reports are just meant to alarm the public. The Honourable Minister is indeed bereaved but this has to do with his maternal uncle who passed on in hospital yesterday at around 17:30 pm.

The Honourable Minister was at his uncle’s bedside at the time of the incident. The family would like to thank the many many people who condoled with them on the loss of their loved one. The family would also like their privacy be respected at this most difficult time.

Grateful if you can make this news to correcting your report.

My best

Lamin Njie

Media adviser to Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty

Editors note: We have corrected the Facebook posting in question. The demised person mentioned in the said posting was inadvertently referred to as Mai Fatty’s mother, when it is his Uncle who died. Sorry for the misreporting. Our condolences to Mr. Fatty and his family.