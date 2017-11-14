Gambia: Sacked Interior Minister Mai Fatty Is Not Under Criminal Investigations-Justice Minister Denies Freedom Newspaper Report!

HE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA

ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CHAMBERS

MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

MARINA PARADE

BANJUL

14th November 2017

PRESS RELEASE

The office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice notes with great concern an unfounded report in the Freedom newspaper regarding alleged criminal investigations in respect of Hon Mai Ahmad Fatty.

The Ministry of Justice rejects this report as completely unfounded and insensitive to the family of Hon Mai Ahmad Fatty who must be going through a difficult time.

The doors of the Ministry are open to everyone, including the press on all matters pertaining to the Ministry.

Therefore it is expected that such goodwill and open-door policy will be reciprocated by verifying any report pertaining to the Ministry before publishing same as news.

FREEDOM’S STORY BEING DISPUTED

Gambia: Mai Fatty Avoids The Public View, As Gambian State Investigates The Disgraced EX Interior Minister

He is apparently missing from the public view since his weekend unceremonious sacking from Cabinet. Fatty is avoiding the public view. That’s not a surprise. The disgraced former Interior Minister Mai Fatty needs a cool off, following his parting company with Adama Barrow, a man he calls “ my brother.”

Fatty is inaccessible at this hour. He is avoiding the press for reasons best known to him. We have placed phone calls on his Facebook messenger, and cellular phone, but Fatty, wouldn’t pick up. He is indisposed for now.

His own followers on Facebook had also missed his early morning postings. Fatty has curtailed his interactions with the public especially his social media followers.

Mr. Fatty’s Media adviser, and consultant Lamin Njie also wouldn’t respond to Freedom Newspaper’s request to interview his sacked boss. It appears that the duo have disappeared from the public view.

He has good reasons to be worried, as his former colleague Justice Minister Baa Tambadou is after his tail. There is more to the Mai’s sacking. The regime wants to proof that there was an alleged “conman” in cabinet extorting money from people. It is a complex case so to speak.

In the meantime, a task force has been constituted to investigate Mai Fatty’s financial dealings and conduct while in office. The Semlex scandal among other high-profile matters are to be investigated by the panel.

It is a known fact that Mai and Baa Tambadou could hardly get along. It was the usual “MASLA” syndrome between the duo.

The Ministry of Justice is working with the taskforce to see if criminal charges could be filed against Mai Fatty. Banjul is going to be interesting in coming days. Watch this space.