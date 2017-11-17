Gambia: Salieu Taal Of Gambia Has Decided Movement Was Jammeh’s Lawyer- Amadou Samba Made The Revelation

Businessman Amadou Samba made an interesting revelation before the Janneh Commission yesterday. He said Salieu Taal of the Gambia Has Decided Movement was at some point Yahya Jammeh’s lawyer. Mr. Samba testified that Mr. Taal was one of Jammeh’s retained lawyers. Taal is also Semlex’s lawyer, the Belgian bio-metric company, interested in managing Gambia’s passports and ID Card technology.

“On few occasions, he would use Salieu Taal as his lawyer,” said Mr. Samba adding that Ida Drammeh was also among Jammeh’s retained lawyers.

Mr. Samba made the revelations while commenting on some of the errands Jammeh used to task him to help purchase properties for him in the Gambia. He said Jammeh used raw cash to purchase some of the acquired properties.

It would be recalled that Salieu Taal was forced into exile during the political impasse. He had to flee the country, following the NIA’s crackdown on the Gambia Has Decided activists.

It is not clear if Mr. Salieu Taal will appear before the Janneh Commission, but his name came up during Samba’s testimony as one of the lawyers who represented Jammeh while in office.