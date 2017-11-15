Gambia: Semlex Debunked. Contract Was Terminated and Barrow Is Right

Folks,

Many people think that all Gambian civil servants are corrupt, but this is not true. There are many of us who are motivated by patriotism, religion, pride in our blackness and honor for our nation. We have been writing about Semlex since February in Freedom and we are glad to see that Pa has seen it fit to republish some of our writings verbatim.

Following the PR blitz by Semlex, we want to use our privileged access to information to counter this nefarious company with the following facts.

1) Semlex does not have a contract with the Gambian government. Their contract was terminated on 29th August 2016. Please find attached the contract termination letter.

2) After receiving this contract termination letter, why would any company spend 10 million euros on a terminated contract? Semlex is trying to blackmail the Gambian government and showing disrespect to our President with their nonsense press release.

3) Semlex has a long history of incompetence in their operations. I point you to the case of Mozambique where their contract was terminated: “The poor quality of the documents, coupled with Semlex’s misconfiguration, undermines the prestige of the Mozambican government at both the national and international levels.: Read the full story at:

http://clubofmozambique.com/news/termination-of-semlex-contract-irreversible-and-non-negotiable-mozambique-government-says/

4) Semlex has a long history of overcharging Africans for their documents: “Immediately there were claims that the contract was illegal, and protests at the high prices charged for the Semlex identity documents.’ Read the full story here: http://allafrica.com/stories/201710250138.html

The shambles caused by the award of a dubious contract for producing passports and identity cards has continued since the contract was awarded to Semlex in 2009. Problems including waiting time increased from 15 to 90 days were exposed in a report by the Public Integrity Centre (Centro de Integridade Publica, CIP) two years ago in a report “How not to do a public-private partnership“

Savana (14 Apr) reported that government is finally trying to cancel the contract. The final straw appears to be a corrupt network of Semlex staff selling documents, including diplomatic passports. Savana says that South Africa authorities reported to Mozambique that in one week earlier this year, 1500 Mozambicans crossed the border with diplomatic passports. It also reports that although it receives more than half the income from identity cards and passports, Semlex has still only invested $25 mn of the $100mn promised in the 10 year contract and the two regional processing centres have never been opened. Semlex retains total control over the software and processing”

This is carried in this link also from Africanews. : http://allafrica.com/stories/201704250113.html . The official report about the corruption of Semlex in Mozambique can be read here: http://www.cip.org.mz/cipdoc/365_CIP-a_transparencia_16.pdf but be warned that it is in Portuguese.

5) Semlex has a long history of …….officials as detailed in this brilliant piece by Jeune Afrique which details who the ……was done in Congo: http://www.jeuneafrique.com/484262/politique/rdc-le-marche-des-passeports-sert-il-a-acheter-des-appartements-a-montreal-pour-la-kabilie/

In fact Semlex is being investigated for ……. by the Belgian government. You can read this in this report also by Reuters: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-congo-passports-belgium-idUSKBN17M0QJ

I encourage all Gambians to read this story by Reuters to see why we need to kick Semlex out of our country before they become a cancer for us. All of this information is in the public domain and can be discovered through a simple Google search. But Semlex think that they can hoodwink us because we are Africans and therefore stupid. But I can assure you that the best sons and daughters of The Gambia are all united to /

In The Gambia, Semlex has not denied meeting Barrow at State House. They in fact rely on a network of Government officials who we call the Semlex Mafia. They include the head of Public Private Partnership Unit at the Ministry of Finance, the former Solicitor General and current Permanent Secretary 2 at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the PS at Ministry of Communications, the head of IT at the Gambia Police Force. These civil servants have received air tickets, per diems, cash, and visits to restaurants and strip clubs all financed by Semlex. Our journalists are also being ….. not to report negative news on Semlex.

We are having a meeting tomorrow and will give you a Weekend Bombshell. We will expose these Lebanese crooks who think that we Africans are stupid. We will not fall for the trick again.

Written By Gambia’s Deep Throat

