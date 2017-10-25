Gambia: State House Seizes Car Donated To Malick Jones By Jammeh, Amid The Femi Mahoney Ghost!

The coalition government is on a recovery mood. Poor Malick Jones is having a bad day. The car that was donated to him by the exiled Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh has been taken away from him. A taskforce from the State House headed by officer Saidyba of the Gambia police force descended at Malick Jones’ home today. He was asked to surrender the vehicle that was allocated to him by Jammeh. He complied without an incident.

Mr. Jones was dismissed some months ago from the Information Ministry. He used to head the GRTS before he was redeployed to the Information Ministry.

The State House Vehicle Control unit left with Jones’ car. Similar seizures of vehicles allocated to citizens by Jammeh were made in the Greater Banjul area.

Malick Jone grew up in Sierra Leone, before his parents relocated to the Gambia. He is a Gambian national.

