Gambia: The Broken Adou Boy System, Has Led To Former Certified JK Enablers Forming Political Party!

The broken Adou Boy system, has led to JK agents and enablers forming bogus political parties. There was no regime change. It was a cosmetic change. The new Gambia is becoming a joke. He calls his party–Gambia African National Unity (GANU). The acronym sounds like Lamin Gano of the GDC. He is on the process of registering it with the IEC.

Sheikh Tijan Hydara, our onetime old Brufut boy, was the Justice Minister, when JK killed the 60 Ghanaian sailors, who were mistaken as rebels. He was hired in the aftermath of the students massacre. He engineered the arrest of Ramzia Diab in the aftermath of the 2006 March coup led by the late Ndure Cham.

A certified former enabler, he has been engulfed in land dispute with our oppressed people during Jammeh’s rule. Adou Boy should restore dignity in the domain of governance. People vying for political office should be properly vetted.

Who knows if JK is covertly propping up some of these phonies to throw their weight into the current political void. Sheikh can barely articulate himself. He virtually failed his Bar Exams in Nigeria; he was one of those lazy Gambia law students, struggling to pass the Bar.

He was schooled in Nigeria, where 419 syndicate is the order of the day. He has never been a serious legal advocate; he will not make a good politician either.

He might be appealing to our women folks because of his elegant lifestyle, but that doesn’t make one a presidential material. Gambia’s democracy is being threatened– thanks to the emergence of these sellout former enablers. Isatou Njie Saidy can now set up a party and eject our lame duck Adou Boy since every rat is now parading himself or herself as a prospective president.

Ding-Ding Manso Mai Fatty, Henry Gomez, Isatou Touray, and Adou Boy have opened the floodgates for the likes of Hydara. Hydara is saying that if the aforementioned folks can be part of cabinet and had no serious political base, why not him. LOL.

The likes of Hydara gladly served the dictatorship. He was bestowed with a medal of honor by JK for being loyal to the so called revolution. Adou Boy, open your eyes and stop playing around. Safeguard our democratic institutions.