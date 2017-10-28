Gambia: The coalition government needs team work and team spirit

Hi Mr. Mbai, it gives me great pleasure to echo my fellow Gambians who expressed concerns over the dispute which erupted last week about the remarks of Hon. Halifa Sallah in relation to the status of the current administration and the subsequent reaction of the government. I am glad once again that the majority of Gambians demonstrated maturity in our political discussion without resorting to any verbal abuse or unacceptable behaviour against public officials. By default, political coalitions are equal to social institutions like marriage and relationships.

In order to count on each other’s strengths and determine the weak points in the team, after the brief period of the honeymoon people encounter turbulence and tribulation. Although occasionally constructive disagreement is healthy in democracy but I hope it won’t be a frequent occurrence in our new political environment which needs nurturing from every single brain.

Therefore, with huge expectation I saluted our courageous men and women in the coalition for their continued efforts to foster the brotherly love such as maintaining peace and harmony which the Gambia is all about.

Let me touch upon the road map of Gambia becoming like the Republic of Botswana. Political stability is crucial to economic advancement. According to the UNDP’s doctrine” nations need to focus on the welfare of their peoples and view improvements in health and education as a priority. To do this governments have to be committed and well-managed. And this can only happen when countries are at peace. Peace and stability are essential for development. The poorest countries in Africa are those which regularly suffer from conflict. And peace often comes through democracy. However, even where governments are not models of democracy and accountability development can still be a priority.”

I have little suggestion for our new political dispensation: economic development is all about human development and the core of human development is quality education. In my opinion, our education system needs academic reform, particularly in the area of the national curriculum. For example sources from Botswana’s ministry of education had hinted that soon after Botswana’s independence, it was acknowledged that the education system did not meet the needs of the nation. It was highly focused on the academics and with colonial hangovers. Many of the things taught were not relevant in the African context, thus the school drop-out rates were extremely high. It was soon realized that change was needed. In 1977, a commission appointed by the government of Botswana published a report on education reform. Hence’ educations for Kagisano’ were born, meaning “education for social harmony”. This new version of education includes subjects on democracy, development, self-reliance and unity. I am suggesting a similar educational reform in the Gambia.

Such reform would enhance people’s intellectual abilities and self-reliance rather than the mere certificate education in its current form. Through these reforms, at least one or more local languages are going to be introduced in the education system. For instance, from primary schools up to the university level in the cities and urban areas where most pupils speak the Wolof language, lessons can be given in both English and Wolof to ensure students understand subjects which they have been taught.

Again lessons can be given in the Mandinka language in the areas where Mandinka language is predominantly spoken second to English which is the official language. Additionally, it can be compulsory to teach Wolof which is the commercial language in the country in the rural areas and Mandinka can also be taught in the urban areas. This will effectively nurture the unity spirit of one Gambia one peoples including strengthen peace and harmony in the country. I am sure it will also serve as a deterrent against tribalism and discrimination.

To illustrate my point further, traditionally the academic gain of Marabou education is Majilis education commonly known as ‘Darra’. People from this institution often conduct all their learning using the local language. As a result, you may disagree with me but, public intellectuals from Majilis institution are more intellectually sharp and more socially approachable than those in the English and Arabic educations respectively.

Although from the outset, Majilis produce more politically shy as well as more economically disadvantaged students, they are more intellectually prepared than their mainstream counterparts resulting from the fact that they are taught in their mother tongue. I know this because I am a product of Majilis education…

In the subsequent article I will elaborate further on this.

Yaya Sillah

One Gambia one peoples