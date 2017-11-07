Gambia: The Denial Of Permit To #OccupyWestfield Movement Is Undemocratic and Unconstitutional?..

The above proposed movement is democratic and constitutional as per the “right of freedom of speech and expression” and “right of academic freedom”, which are expressly guaranteed by section 25 (1) (A) and section 25(1) (B) respectively, of The Gambia’s 1997 Constitution.

Therefore the State denial of permit to such a protest show a violation of human right, constitutional coup and hijack beyond all human imagination.The reason of the protest was to register their total dissatisfaction against NAWEC and the State for not providing her citizens with uninterrupted electricity and water supply.

It is only in dictatorship regime where citizens asked for permit to embark on such a protest. Citizens have rights to good living, good health, jobs, facilities, freedom of expression and association. These are inherent rights for human dignity and wellbeing. If we can’t take to the streets and express our grievances then we are still not free and cannot call ourselves a democratic State.

The protesters have the constitutional right to organize a peaceful demonstration or to take part in meetings in a peaceful way as per the laws of the land guided by the constitution. It is also the duty of the states not only have an obligation to protect peaceful protesters, but should also take measures to facilitate them too.

The movement applied a permit as per the constitution, but to my surprise the #OccupyWestfield were denied their constitutional right to protest as guaranteed by the 1997 constitution. As the authorities claimed they don’t have the capacity to provide protection for the peaceful protesters.

Even though a permit to hold a peaceful demonstration was denied to the #OccupyWestfield protesters, by the police, the same police deployed armed Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officers all over Westfield.

The coordinating committee of the #OccupyWestfield acting as democratic and responsible citizens have decided to continue dialogue with the Government via the Minister of Interior, Mai Fatty. After meeting with the stakeholders, the movement decided to postpone #occupyWestfield as the authorities promised that their demand will meet as they are working towards it.

The last time I checked peaceful protest is the most effective way to make a change in the state of nature. When it comes down to it all the people who were the most known for protesting like Edward Francis Small, Martin Luther King, Gandhi, Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela. None of these leaders used violence. They used their words and knowledge and got their point across and changed the world.

Under international law, the right to freedom of peaceful assembly is not a crime as many narrow minded reason. The State should not limit this right for certain groups based on sex, tribe, religion, political affiliation, status or other opinion.

In a democratic State it is the duty of the State to provide basic needs such as uninterrupted supply of water and electricity to her citizens. The President is not fair to us at all. His family is enjoying the 24hrs uninterrupted supply of electricity and water. Whiles us the voters our families are suffering beyond all human survival.

Just look what Martin Luther King Jr did. He led protest in the south and he earned legislations respect. They were willing to hear what he had to say unlike Malcolm X, since the government considered him a criminal.

Such a thing is a sign of bad leadership at the peak, leadership is the ability to protect and provide your citizens with their basic needs. Availability of basic needs such as water and electricity are a violation of human right.

Electricity is very vital in our daily lives, the patients who are getting their treatment in different hospitals also face many difficulties as per NAWEC inability to supply electricity to the citizenry. The patients operations are not happening on time as the electricity is moving on and off like a rocket. This increases their diseases as the fans of the hospital are not moving which result to the patients feel great pain in their body.

The events of theft are increasing in the new Gambia. The thieves get chances of stealing in the darkness of night created because of the breakdown of electricity by NAWEC. So there is a kind of fear among people in The Gambia.

Many businesses are compelled stop their working for inadequate supply of electricity and water and, therefore suffer a great loss of business. Students suffer heavily and cannot study which might affect their performance as this irregularity in electric supply is causing obstacles in their daily preparation.

This year is extremely hot and the old people are facing difficulties to tackle the problem. The problems of current electricity supply also lead to some other illegal activities to take place beyond all human imagination.

Fear is a disease affecting leaderships that are operating in secrecy, and lack of public accountability. Any democratic and responsive government would have defended the protesters rights to be heard. Denying them the right to peacefully congregate to vent their anger against NAWEC or any other institution in the Gambia, will only alienate the government from the Gambian community. That’s bad! (Panderry M’bai, 2017).

By: Saidina Alieu Jarjou

Political Activist