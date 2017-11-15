Gambia: The Sale Of Kairab Hotel Bears The Signature Of Yahya Jammeh And Momodou Lamin Sonko, AKA Boto And Not Amadou Samba; Letter Writer Takes Issue With Counsel Bensouda!

Thank you Pa, for publishing the documents. I want to use you your medium to express my concerns about my own observation about the documents. I have been attending every session of the Janneh commission. I was waiting for Mr Samba to testify. You know because of the fact that he is believed to be the money man behind the notorious dictatorship Yahya Jammeh. I remember that when Mr Momodou Lamin Sonko testified he said that Mr Samba was the closest associate of the dictator. But when I saw these documents about the sale of Kairaba Beach, I was flabbergasted. I could not believe my eyes when I saw the signature of the dictator signing for Kanilai Family Farm together with that of Mr Momodou Lamin Sonko signing on this same document with Yahya Jammeh the dictator. I looked for Mr Samba’s signature everywhere, but I could not find it.

So, who is the real close associate of Yahya Jammeh? The documents have shown that it is Momodou Lamin Sonko. Now, I have two questions for the Counsel of the Janneh commission. The first question is why Amie Bensuoda not probing Momodou Lamin Sonko as she aggressively as other witnesses? Is she protecting Mr Sonko? If she is, what is the strategic relationship between the two of them for her to treat Mr Sonko with kid gloves?

The second question, which is even more fundamental, is why Amie Bensuoda not probing the source of the money that was used to buy the Kairaba Beach Hotel? Lang Conteh said the money was from the Central Bank of the Gambia. Who was Mr Conteh acting for? Is it not clear to everybody now that the so-called Millennium company was a front that the dictator used to steal our money? And who are the people behind this company?

The document you published showed that Mr Momodou Lamin Sonko is a shareholder in that company with the dictator. Why is Amie Bensuoda not asking Mr Sonko about the money that Mr Conteh took from the Central Bank to purchase the Kairaba Beach Hotel for the former dictator?

Written By A Concerned Gambian