Gambia: This is a very serious WARNING to Gambia Government

In dealing with Technology companies around the world the Gambia Government should be EXTREMELY careful NOT to lock themselves into ‘Proprietor Software and Systems” whose master keys belong to the developers. Most of the System Integrators around the world Semlex and Oberthur included, just to name a few, buy EVERITHING including (printing machines, computers, servers, routers, modems and paper materials) in the open market except the “In-house Software Packages” which they develop in-house. This software package developed in-house is their core business ingenuity generating profits for the System Solutions they sell to clients. These companies are called “System Integrators”. Their products include passports, IDs, Visas, Voting cards, Licenses, Health cards and all other personalization identification products.

The problem with technology companies is not when you enter into contracts with them, it more so once you are locked into the production process with them.

It is ALWAYS very important to involve Technology and Computer Experts when negotiating a contract with a Technology Provider. There are lots of technology factors to take into consideration for present and future processing when using their software.

When I read the strong worded interview given by Semlex officials to the Point Newspaper in Banjul, I felt it is my citizen duty to WARN the Gambia Government not to enter into any technology contract with companies without involving Technology Experts scrutinizing the terms and conditions of using the technology.

Gamtel and Gamcel are paying dearly the technology risks raised above when they install a billing software platform brought in by MGI. When Government terminated the MGI contract, they simply REMOTELY disable the billing system and left Gamtel in a very big dilemma of either subdue or buy a new billing platform. In the meantime not having a live billing system is a big lost of revenue for the telecommunication company.

It is against this background that the Gambia Government should always involve Technology Experts before entering into joint ventures or BOTs with technology companies.

This warning applies to all technology companies the Government intends to work with be they National or International.

Take heed.

Pa Njie Girigara.

Telecoms and technology savvy.