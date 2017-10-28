Gambia: Thousands Of APRC Supporters Welcome Their Party Leader At Buffer Zone!

The APRC interim leader Fabakary Tombong Jatta has just arrived at the Buffer Zone meeting, where thousands of jubilant APRC supporters converged to welcome their leader. This is the first major political rally organized by the APRC since the departure of their leader Yahya Jammeh from the country. The APRC is indeed making a political comeback.

Traffic was brought to complete halt in Serrekunda, as convey of APRC vehicles stormed the traffic. In the next couple of minutes, the meeting will start in earnest.