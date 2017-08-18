Gambia: Three World Bank Experts To Help Gambian Authorities To Recover Jammeh’s Stolen Assets Abroad!!!

Dear Pa,

Three experts from the Stolen Assets Recovery Initiatives generally referred to by the acronym star, a partnership between the World Bank Group and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), are currently in the country working with the Financial Intelligence Agency and the Commission of Inquiry looking into the assets and financial dealings of ex-President Jammeh. They arrived since last week to assist the government to recover the stolen assets by the Jammeh and his family members that are stashed away in countries abroad. Star has been working with developing countries and financial centers to prevent the laundering of the proceeds of corruption and to facilitate more systematic and timely return of stolen assets.

It would be recalled that the Mr. Amadou Sanneh, the Finance Minister, said in his midyear budget review at the National Assembly that government has solicited the assistance of experts from the World Bank to help in the recovery of all those stolen assets that are owned by Jammeh in foreign countries. It is alleged that some assets include a shopping mall in Rabat, Morocco; a five-story building in Bissau; a complex in Spain; an apartment building in Guinea Conakry and the USD 3.5 million property in Potomac, Maryland, USA in the name of MYJ Trust (Miriam Yaya Jammeh Trust).

One of the legal challenges facing these experts is whether those properties are in different names other than Yaya Jammeh. If so, how can they be linked to the Ex-President given the complexities involved in the legal systems of some countries. As one legal analyst puts it “ the commission that is currently looking into the assets of Jammeh will have to follow the evidence wherever the facts lead them and there is a likely chance that some of the evidence could lead them to all those money that were used to purchase Jammeh’s assets abroad”.

The real work to recover the stolen assets of Yaya Jammeh and his associates have just started. While we wait for details to emerge on how Jammeh and his cohorts were using the funds from the public enterprises such as SSFHC, GAMTEL, GPA, NAWEC and the secret mining companies; these international experts from Star will not leave any stones unturned.