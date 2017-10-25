Gambia: University of The Gambia (UTG): Without a Governing Council, Mismanaged, Low staff Morale, low academic standards and practically on the verge of collapse. Vice Chancellor Must Go!

University of The Gambia (UTG): Without a Governing Council, Mismanaged, Low staff Morale, low academic standards and practically on the verge of collapse. Vice Chancellor Must Go!

The University of the Gambia is for all practical purposes on the verge of collapse through incompetence, financial mismanagement, arrogance, witch hunt of some members of the staff association and a general atmosphere of fear and intimidation, by the current leadership headed by one Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum.

The current Pakistan Vice Chancellor (VC) has shown such clear lack of leadership and skills needed to run an institution like the UTG, since assuming the office. Runs the University as an absolute dictator at his own whims. caprices and volatile temper.

His first action on assuming the leadership of the University of the Gambia is to single handedly dislodge the then dean of the Faculty of Law from the dean’s office. An action which is despicable and at the very worst shows his lack of leadership skills and should have been a warning sign for all. The Vice Chancellors office is located in Brikama where our main campus is located, but this VC refused to occupy this office but rather runs the University from the Law Faculty in Kanifing. Why?

His second action was to censor the UTG university wide email system. This email system has been the mouth piece of the UTG community and was used to share ideas and disseminate information as to be expected of an academic community. But per the directive of Prof. Dr. Anjum, all mass and any email communication geared for the UTG community, now has to be vetted and censored by management, before distribution and if management disagrees with its content, it is declined. This is sad and pathetic as the highest educational institution in the Gambia that is supposed to champion freedom of expression, freedom of press and fight against censorship is rather actively doing the opposite. The UTG Vice Chancellor suppresses decent, freedom of expression and promotes dictatorship. In a country emerging from dictatorship this should not be allowed. What type of graduates is this institution training given the culture of silence and vindictiveness by its current leadership. We are calling for an end to this and for the Vice Chancellor to Go! The time has come for a new UTG, a new leadership and a vision to transform our only national University into a citadel of learning and a community that takes the lead in shaping the national discourse and promoting development, the virtues of democracy, free press and the rule of law.

He then we are told, rented a house for himself at a cost of close to D550,000 (five hundred and fifty thousand dalasis) without following any due process.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Faqir Anjum, purchased at a cost of D47,500 ( forty seven thousand dalasis) an apple I-Phone for his personal use with UTG funds. Why and what is the justification for such, except abuse ?

Purchased at a cost of D448,700 (four hundred and forty eight thousand and seven hundred dalasis) using UTG funds a generator for his personal use at his rented residence. again without following any procurement process.

We are told, these are among numerous frivolous and wasteful expenses, the current hierarchy at UTG are engaged in under the Vice Chancellor Dr. Prof. Faqir Anjum.

The VC uses the resources of the University to provide meals for himself at his office , meals supplied by The Hotel School Gambia on a daily basis, one would only wonder what he uses his salary for, he also uses UTG funds to buy medicine for himself weekly and monthly. This is an individual who is being paid –

A salary of $5000 (five thousand dollars) a month ! A local salary component of D25,000 (twenty five thousand dalasis) per month! Full monthly Payment of Cash Power and water at his residence.! Unlimited fuel for both the two UTG official cars used by the VC and his children! This Vice Chancellor travels business class (business class rates are sometimes as high as six times (x6) the cost of economy class tickets) at a prohibitive cost to UTG, and UTG pays him 300 British pound sterling per night as his per diem rate when he travels! VC two sons are attending the UTG School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences for free.

We are all aware of the D10 million vehicle purchase saga, which the staff association stood up against and certain staff members like us, are still being victimized for till today.

Again, these are but a few of the frivolous expenses this Vice Chancellor has been engaging in.

The Vice Chancellor travelled to Accra in Ghana, a few months ago, under the comical pretext of winning an award from an African student association at a cost of air ticket and per diem well over D250,000 and what is even more disturbing is he took for what can only be described as his Gambia “mistress” (reasons for her trip with the VC is nonsensical) along on the trip in the name of one lady with UTG paying fully for both ticket and per diem at a cost over D150,000; for the so call lady’s role on this trip – to bring back a certificate that this vice chancellor is supposed to receive (what a waste of UTG money). Because, he, the VC is proceeding on annual leave and he cannot carry the certificate with him. Note the said lady is also masquerading as the Vice Chancellors secretary. This is unethical!

The Vice Chancellor is more than willing to lavish business class travel on himself and economy tickets for Prof. Dr. Anjum’s chosen few, whilst denying genuine travel request for others.

Recently after the principal accounts officer in charge of the accounts department, instructed a junior accounts officer not to bank cash receipts, a total amount of over D730,000 went missing at the accounts office, but instead of setting up an investigative committee to look into the matter, the VC, decided to instead punish the junior officer and have the junior staff member meager salary deducted at an amount, we are told close to D4,000 a month, making sure that the junior staff member would be working practically for free for the next 12 years. The prevailing gossip by the accounts staff is that the said principal accounts officer in charge of the department, actually orchestrated and set the conditions, under which the D730,000, got missing. Is this justice or administrative incompetence. We demand an investigative committee be set up or the matter be referred to the police!. Stop the unfair treatment of the junior staff member!

Then there is the issue of the higher education ministry and the minister Mr. Badara Alieu Joof, the questions the minister and his ministry need to answer are —

Why does the UTG not have a governing council almost 10 months after he assumed office? Why did the UTG pay the tickets and per diem of higher education officials on two trips one to Senegal and the other to Ghana? Why did higher education officials initiate, collect invoices and facilitate the purchase of 50 computers for the UTG at a cost of close to D2 million. Is higher education a procurement agent for the UTG? Finally, why have the concerns of the Staff association still not been fully addressed after they called of their strike action?

The minister needs to understand, higher education is an oversight body over UTG and cannot be seen to be compromised through its actions.

UTG has a need for a governing council and this should be done immediately without delay and without any further excuses.

The consequences of lack of oversight is clearly beginning to show, it is very important to note, this Vice Chancellor inherited a University in a healthy financial state, we are told from reliable sources, with accounts balances exceeding D61 million (sixty one million dalasis) and over $600,000 (six hundred thousand dollars) but has managed through incompetent management driven the university financial situation into one that is dire.

Academically the University is not fairing any better. The Vice Chancellor at the last senate meeting held on August 14th 2017, pushed through a grading system based on a position paper by The University Of the Gambian Student Union, which seeks to under the auspices of a new uniform grading system, lower the academic standards. No self respecting university institutes a grading system based on a position paper by students. We only hope that when a governing council is constituted, this “419” scam would be rejected and that high academic grading standards would be allowed to prevail. This Vice Chancellor has low expectations of the students and does not care about academic standards to say the least. Please VC – learn to lead, be academic and an educator, and not strive to win a popularity contest with students, through such questionable actions. The facilities are still deplorable – no chairs, lack of classroom space, lack of qualified lecturers etc. In a bid to make UTG a laughing stock or to further exposed his incompetence, lack of administrative skills and just lack of basic decision making, the UTG has launched a new set of masters degree programs including a PHD program. Why a PHD program at a University where you do not have enough instructors with masters degrees and a total of about six lecturers with terminal degrees? A university not even twenty years old?

Most alarming is the fact, this Vice Chancellor is so inaudible in terms of speech, one can hardly hear anything he says. At the most recent school of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences ceremony, we attended, we could not comprehend his speech, we could not even understand any of the words that he was saying. Most of us left in shame, most of the audience were quietly asking how this individual who cannot speak in public and be understood, is the Vice Chancellor of our only public university. What a Shame! It is time for a vibrant and visionary leadership for our only national university.

This Vice Chancellor surrounds himself with a few of the most deplorable elements of UTG , who under the guise of helping him keep his position and having detail knowledge of the workings of the UTG and extensive influence within the country have acted with the worst form of impunity. This Vice Chancellor allows them to run rampant and settle old scores to the detriment of the whole institution.

We have these questions –

Why is the Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor – administration, still at his post after the staff association has raised concerns, as far back as January this year, and we were promised that the issue would be corrected immediately? Why is a petty facilities manager with no training and questionable/dubious credentials making major decisions in the running of the University? How many Vice Chancellors do we have at the University of the Gambia?

The current situation is nothing but chaotic!

Staff Morale is low and many staff, especially junior faculty members are thinking of leaving the University.

The Vice Chancellor has been on duty for a year as of October 1st this year (2017) and we are calling for a comprehensive performance review, he should be held accountable to the performance goals set in his contract and if found wanting, which we believe he would be, then he should be relieved of his post immediately. This is a Vice Chancellor who was hired without due process and without giving a public lecture to the faculty and staff of UTG.

Again, we are calling for a special committee to be constituted to conduct this performance review. The ministry of higher education and the minister should also be called to task to explain why almost ten months into the current administration, a governing council has not been constituted to oversee the affairs of the University.

We are also calling for a special Commission of Inquiry, to be set up with a broad mandate to review the administrative structure and operations and come up with recommendations to overhaul and restructure The University Of The Gambia.

Finally we repeat our demand that given the current state of affairs at the UTG the Vice Chancellor must Go!

Yours in the Service of Mother Gambia, respectfully her humble servants.

“Group of Concern Staff/Faculty Members of UTG”.