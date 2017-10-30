Gambia: Upper Saloum Chief Detained After Been Accused Of “Unfair Distribution Of Chinese Donated rice To The Gambia” To The APRC Supporters!

The Upper Saloum Chief has been taken into police custody, the Freedom Newspaper has been reliably informed. Chief Malick Mbye is said to be detained at the Njau police station. He has been accused of an “unfair distribution” of the Chinese donated rice.

The Chief, according to sources, was said to have favored the APRC supporters in the region by distributing greater chunk of the rice to them. He has denied the allegations.

Tourism Minister Hamat Bah hailed from Upper Saloum. Bah has in the past threatened to deal with local government leaders in the area in the event they have been found in meddling in politics.

Mr. Mbye is currently helping the police in their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Foroyaa Newspaper is reporting that the Upper Saloum District benefited from the rice donated by the Chinese government with 1,140 bags, which was supposed to be distributed to households in the district.

However, the source went further to reveal that 166 bags of rice was unaccounted for and the Chief was called to report to Njau Police Station and later referred to Kaur Police Station, where an investigation was mounted against him, the paper reported

When contacted, the Coordinator of the Taskforce for the distribution of the rice Musa Sonko, confirmed the story but was quick to add that the matter is under investigation and he cannot comment on it, Foroyaa reported.