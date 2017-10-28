Gambia: Yanks Colley And Seedy Njie Stormed Buffer Zone Rally!

Yankuba Colley and Seedy Njie have just stormed the Buffer Zone rally amid a rousing welcome from the APRC supporters. They were flanked on the left with portrait of the exiled Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh. Thousands of APRC supporters across the country are in the Kombos to witness the rally.

The APRC was all the time considered as an underdog to the existing political parties. But the party is out in the streets to proof a point that it is still alive and kicking.

Meanwhile, the APRC leaders are expected to address the crowd shortly. Stay tuned.