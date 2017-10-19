Gambia: Yankuba Darboe Rubbishes AG, Finance Ministry For Observer Reopening

Yankuba Darboe Rubbishes AG, Finance Ministry For Observer Reopening

By Bakary Nyass

The fragile leadership of what many political and social analysits called accidental presidency of Adama Barrow, continue to be vulnerable and a victim of defiance, protest, open sabotage and expression of dissatisfaction from various quarters, especially the very employees occupying public institutions (civil servants) for no just reason, but only taking advantage of loose system in place.

It’s unfortunate for our very brothers and sisters assigned with daily administration of the state affairs, embark on senseless, irrational, misguided, ruthless heartless, defiance and protect against their senior authorities and they get away with it, which serve as a cause for concern by all who care about the interest and welfare of the Gambia and her people.

The latest protest came from Yankuba Darboe-director general of the Gambia Revenue Authority, who served and openly bragged about as the most enabler of dictator Jammeh at the expense of taxpayers money that his institution presided over, as the sole revenue collector.

He was said to repaying dictator Jammeh for sponsoring him (Yankuba Darboe)’s University Extension Programme education, which was equally paid out of the taxpayer’s money.

Darboe was virtually silence and openly supporting Jammeh in whatever he ventured in, just to protect his GRA seat and such was the rationale behind him and his team lack of challenging the tax arrears of the Observer Company, Publishers of the Daily Observer Newspaper, throughout the Jammeh 22 year dictatorship.

Sabotages being what they are, the same Yankuba Darboe is now championing the cause of effective revenue collection in our democratic dispensation, taking advantage of the fragile system under what many called the accidental presidency of Adama Barrow.

According to sources closely embedded within the GRA, Ministries of Finance and Justice, despite countless meetings held between the said ministries, including GRA lawyer, recommendations for reopening of the Observer Company and possible cancellation of what economist called bad debt, Yankuba Darboe defies and insisted on payment of the debt, thought the company has already been placed under state custody like other companies and businesses associated or control by dictator Jammeh.

The micky mouse game from Yankuba

The source further hinted that, The AG and minister of justice Abubacarr Tambedou and his team together with representative from Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs prevailed on the GRA for resumption of business at Observer and agreement was made, but Darboe suggested for the state receiver Augustus Prom should write to that effect. This was done by the state appointed receiver, but Darboe again made an order for the AG to write similar recommendation, which was done and he still refuse to let the company that employees over 100 paid staff to open.

His defiance left the AG and Minister of Justice helpless and without color to make order as the chief legal adviser, whose authority should be respected in line with the spirit of vibrant democratic government, trading on the rule of law and respect for human rights.

His continued defiance against the two ministries, including the GRA lawyer, confirmed vulnerability and fragile nature of the struggle, lack of direction, coordination and vision of the coalition government led by Adama Barrow.

Any government worth its name across the globe, must central coordination and control over its decision, but that is what is lacking in this coalition government, as the very centre could not hold things together for the common good of all Gambians and none alike.

Sabotage

Most commentators on the Observer-GRA Tsunami, described Darboe’s action as a case for pure sabotage to the Barrow led government, meant to the regime more unpopular as anyone associated with Observer Company, being employees, families, vendors, subscribers, friends and well wishers are likely to hate and condemned the new regime’s indifference to the interest and welfare of the company already taken by the very state Yankuba is faking to be acting for.

Some even described him a con, wolf in sheep clothing, political impressionist, pure opportunist with political ambition taking advantage of the vulnerable regime. Others doubt his true intention and motive as far as sustainable development of the country and humanity is concerned, as employment and creation of employment related matters takes centre stage of every concerned government.

Employment opportunities greatly reduce temptations of mass youth migration either through legal or illegal means as evidenced in the ongoing perilous back way to Europe that has over the years greatly set the pace of our country’s development objectives.

The ruthless and heartless refusal of Darboe to let Observer open, posed serious threat to staff and families of the country’s leading and biggest newspaper. It’s a bad record for the new government, whose employment creation record is at zero level and the overall unemployment rate of the country continue to increase at an alarming rate.

Others did not rule suggestion to protest against ineffectiveness and lack of competence by the GRA led management under dictator Jammeh, as matters relating to Observer confirmed such evidence.

Similar ungrateful defiance and protest came from ministry of Agriculture, where shameless civil servants have the audacity to protest against appointment of Ebrima Jawara, son of the former president, leading to his redeployment to the foreign service.

NDEA is also said to have been rocked by similar protest against reinstatement of certain former colleague. The PMO is also said to registered similar heartless protest, all taking advantage of the fragile and vulnerable accidental presidency of Adama Barrow.

When Shall he be in charge?

This left many people doubt as to when shall president Barrow take full control of his government and put an end to political impressionist and opportunistic sabotages working for their selfish interest.

Barrow should know that every action of this category of people, goes down to his name as the president, as they hide behind the name of their offices.

The GRA court order relied on by many is nothing more than fake and obtaining court order through fraud, deceit and abuse of office. The tax arrears started in the presence of Yankuba Darboe and his useless management under dictator Jammeh. They did not even raise and issue about it, but now could bragged about as the most hardworking tax authorities, faking the system.

Again, sources close to the information revealed that, staff of the Observer Company wrote an appeal to the dumb president, but he is yet to reply, despite pains and agonies occasioned by closure of the biggest employer in the country’s media landscape.

Children could not go to school, families and love ones separated, medical bills could not be paid and other needs could not be address, all because of lack of source of earning, as the company remained locked at the expense of Yankuba Darboe, now claiming to be more powerful than the dumb accidental president Barrow, who could not take actions against matters of public interest.