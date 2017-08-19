Gambia:Dictator Jammeh Exited Out; Fatu Landed In-God Decides!

Dictator Yahya Jammeh, has exited out, and Fatu has just landed in Banjul! She is finally back in her native country, the Gambia, after living in exile for about three years. Fatu Camara, dictator Jammeh’s onetime Press Secretary, and the anchor of GRTS’ most popular show—the Fatu show, has landed in Banjul. The man, who exiled her Yahya Jammeh, has also found himself in a wonderland in Equatorial Guinea, where Jammeh, his mom and family have been granted political sanctuary by his co dictator brother.

Ms. Camara joined the Gambian struggle as soon as she landed in the land of the braves and the free—mighty America. She created an Internet radio—Fatu radio and a website to compliment efforts spearheaded by the existing exiled media houses to expose the dictatorship in Banjul.

Now that Jammeh is gone for good, Gambian exiles have started pouring into the West African nation. One of them is Fatu Camara. She could not visit the country last year around this time. Jammeh was having a firm grip of the country.

Ms. Camara flew via Dakar, where she spent few days before proceeding to the Gambia. She granted an interview to a Dakar based private television TFM, where she talked about her home return, life in exile and future media plans.

Ms. Camara is a household name in the Gambia. She used to be a close aide of Jammeh. Jammeh used to call her “my daughter.” But the duo later fallout. She was accused of supplying information to the Editor of the Freedom Newspaper, a charge she vehemently denied. She was held for weeks at the feared NIA spy agency, before she was dragged to court one morning unexpectedly and slammed with frivolous charges of defaming the president.

Her bail bond was one million dalasis. Her husband’s friend bailed her. But she later jumped bail, and fled to neighboring Senegal, where she boarded a flight to the United States.

Fatu Camara was very consistent in her war against the former dictator. She attended protest marches organized by Gambian exiles to expose the situation of human rights violations in the Gambia. She was wearing two hats: One, the reporter’s hat, and two; the activist’s advocacy hat. In fact, she was assaulted by Jammeh’s guards during the dictator’s trip to the US to attend the Africa’s leaders’ Summit organized by the former Obama White House.

Today, dictator Jammeh is reading in the news that his former exiled Press Secretary, has returned to the Gambia. This should serve as a teachable moment for Jammeh and all leaders around the world that: The presidency is not permanent, and therefore, it is always good for our leaders to cater for life after the presidency. Welcome Fatu Camara to the Gambia!