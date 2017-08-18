Gambia:Source: Daily Observer: Seedy Njie: If Barrow Offer Me Job, I Will Take It

Seedy Njie, who served as Information minister for ten days under former President Yahya Jammeh, has said that if President Adama Barrow offers him an employment he will take it.According to him, Barrow is the president of The Gambia and as Gambians of course they will do whatever it takes to contribute meaningfully towards the socio-economic development of The Gambia.



Mr. Njie made these remarks Thursday during an interview with Omar Wally, who asked, as a former minister if he would accept a job offer from President Adama Barrow to contribute towards nation building.

Njie who also served as nominated National Assembly Member, said if President Barrow, as empowered by the constitution can appoint any citizen in respective of religious and political beliefs to serve the country with due diligent, he is ready to take the job.

When asked whether his former boss Jammeh would not be furious, if he accepts an offered-job offer, Njie said he didn’t think so. He added that the former president when there was a diplomatic engagement, Jammeh proceeded in the interest of national security, thus Jammeh wishes Gambians and President Barrow well and urged Gambians to forget about their political differences and work towards attainment of socio-economic development of The Gambia.

Njie noted that the APRC or every other party and Gambians should wish President Barrow and his government well because if Barrow succeeds, it is for every Gambian and if the peace and stability of The Gambia continue to be nurtured, all of us will enjoy.

Source: www.observer.gm