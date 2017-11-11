IGP: Police Warns Parents To Keep The Children Off The Streets On Sunday; As Occupy Westfield Protest Permit Got Revoked!

The office of the IGP regret to inform the General public that the permit issued by the office of the IGP to team #OccupyWestfield for a proposed demonstration, slated for Sunday 12th November 2017 between 15:00hrs to 18:00hrs has been revoked till further notice.

This action by the police is necessitated due to security intelligence report which has posed security concerns.

Therefore, the general public especially parents are urged to advise their family members to desist from taking part in the demonstration. Anyone found wanting will be dealt with according to law.

The office of the IGP solicit the understanding and usual cooperation of the general public especially the organisers of #OccupyWestfield.

Sign:

ASP Foday CONTA

Asst. PRO Gambia Police Force

For INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE