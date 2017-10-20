Samba, Bazzi, Fadi Jammeh, Tony And Co Restrained By The Janneh Commission

In the Commission of Inquiry (Issued under the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia) to inquire into the Financial Dealings, Assets etc. of ex-President Yahya AJJ Jammeh, his family members and close associates

Where as:

MUHAMMED BAZZI, a Belgian national of 2020 Antwerp, 13 Eglantierlaan Box 15 and bearer of Passport No. 750249737, AMADOU SAMBA of 78 Atlantic Road, Bakau, Kanifing Municipality of The Gambia and, FADI MAZEGI a British national of 74 Stanford Court, Goldhawk Road, Chiswick London W6 OXE, United Kingdom are Directors of Euro African Group Ltd; Muhammed Bazzi and Amadou Samba are also shareholders of Euro African Group Company Ltd holding 55% and 45%, respectively; Muhammed Bazzi and Fadi Mazegi are Directors of Global Trading Group NV a Belgian registered company and the majority shareholders of Global Trading Group LTD. Euro African Group Ltd and Global Trading Group Ltd are Gambian Companies incorporated under the Companies Act Cap 94:01 (as amended); Between the period June 2011 to January 2013 over D200, 000,000.00 (Two hundred million dalasis) were paid by Euro African Group Ltd into the Personal Bank Account (Salary Account) No: 11002037701 of ex-President Yahya Jammeh at Trust Bank Gambia Ltd, (by monthly instalments of $500,000.00) pursuant to standing instructions signed by Muhammed Bazzi; A further sum of $2. 5 million was paid by Euro African Group Limited into the Dr. Alh Yahya Jammeh Foundation Account No: 10701930502 at Trust Bank Gambia Ltd; Muhammed Bazzi has informed the Commission that ex-president Yahya Jammeh has no shares or interest in Euro African Group Company Ltd. Euro African Group Ltd was granted an Exclusivity Contract as the sole importer of fuel into the Gambia by Government of the Gambia between the period 2004 to 2005 or thereabouts; Euro African Group has received payments from various Government Bank Accounts for services provided to Ex-President Yahya Jammeh or his office, which said amounts are public funds under investigation; From the evidence presented by the Managing Director of Trust Bank Limited (i.e. Exhibit BB72G& BB72F, being Bank Statements and Transaction Documents of the Personal account (Salary Account) No. 11002037701 of Ex –President Yahya Jammeh and Dr.Alh Yahya Jammeh Foundation Account No. 10701930502 respectively); no legitimate explanation has been given as to why the sums indicated totalling over $10 million dollars were being paid buy Euro African Group Company Ltd to the personal account of the Ex-President Yahya Jammeh or his Foundation by Euro African Group Ltd The properties, foundation and Bank Accounts of the Ex-President Yahya Jammeh were frozen under the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Terrorism Act 2012 by the High Court of the Gambia by order dated 22nd May 2017; In 2011, Global Trading Group received monies from the State Aircraft Account at the Central Bank of the Gambia for the purchase of a state Aircraft; According to the testimony of Mr. Fadi Mazegi, the transaction for the purchase of the state aircraft was not completed by Global Trading Group NV but the funds were used to settle debts owed by Kanilai Farms Ltd a Company owned by Ex-President Yahya Jammeh or his family members and close associates; These funds are public funds under investigation; Muhammed Bazzi, Amadou Samba and Fadi Mazegi have been identified by witnesses before the Commission as close Associate of Ex-President Yahya Jammeh, by its Terms of Reference, the Commission is required to investigate their activities including corrupt practices. Companies the said persons are known to have interest include; EURO AFRICAN GROUP COMPANY LTD (EAGL) OF STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE KAIRABA AVENUE, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY OF THE GAMBIA GLOBAL TRADING GROUP NV OF 2000 ANTWERP, 39 FRANKRJLEI, SECOND FLOOR, ßANTWERP, BELGIUM GLOBAL TRADING GROUP (GAMBIA) LTD OF STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE, KAIRABA AVENUE, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY; GLOBAL ELECTRICAL GROUP LTD OF STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE KAIRABA AVENUE, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY; PREMIER INVESTMENT GROUP SAL OFFSHORE, NAZARETH BUILDING 4TH FL BLOC A2-1 BEIRUT, LEBANON MA FINISH PROFILE LTD, 53 KANIFING INDUSTRIAL ESTATE KANIFING MUNICIPALITY; MA TRADING LIMITED, 15A JACOB MAHONEY COURT, CAPE POINT BAKAU, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY. FEDIJJY GROUP LTD (AS SHARE HOLDER IN PETROGAS COMPANY LTD) BAY & DEVEAUX STREET NASSAU, N.P BAHA PETROGAS COMPANY LTD OF INDEPENDENCE DRIVE, BANJUL EXCEL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY ROAD, GAM WATER OFFICE, GACEM ROAD, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY GAM WATER COMPANY LTD GACEM ROAD, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY GAMCEM COMPANY LTD GACEM ROAD KANIFING MUNICIPALITY GAMBIA MILLING CORPORATION LIMITED, STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE KAIRABA AVENUE, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY; GAMBIA –AFRICAN MINING INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LTD (GAMICO) STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE KAIRABA AVENUE, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY AFRICA MIDDLE EAST INVESTMENT (HOLDING) SAL, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA GAM PETROLEUM LIMITED, HENVILLE BUILDING, PRINCE CHARLES STREET, CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS WEST INDIES GAM PETROLEUM LIMITED, STORAGE FACILITY COMPANY LTD, STANDARD CHARTERED HOUSE KAIRABA AVENUE, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY GUARANTY TRUST BANK LTD, 56 KAIRABA AVENUE KANIFING MUNICIPALITY MULTI SHIPPING COMPANY LTD, 54 KAIRABA AVENUE KANIFING MUNICIPALITY; AND GAMVEG LTD, DENTON BRIDGE BANJUL. It is necessary and or prudent to avert the risk of these persons disposing of their assets or reducing their value pending the completion of his Inquiry.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

MUHAMMED BAZZI of 2020 Antwerp, 13 Eglantierlaan box 15 and bearer or passport no. 750249737 AMADOU SAMBA of 78 Atlantic road, Bakau Kanifing Municipality of the Gambia FADI MAZEGI of 74 Stanford Court, Goldhawk Road, Chiswick London W6 OXE, United Kingdom

ARE RESTRAINED.

a) Whether by themselves or their officers, servants agents or any of them or otherwise howsoever from selling, assigning, mortgaging, charging or otherwise disposing of any of their moveable or immoveable assets whether directly or indirectly owned including land, shares, stocks, debentures or other interest in any of their companies or business in The Gambia or outside The Gambia pending the further order of this commission or the outcome of this Inquiry. b) Whether by themselves or their officers, servants, agents or any of them or otherwise howsoever from removing from the jurisdiction any of their aforesaid assets or doing anything that may reduce the value of the said assets pending further Orders or this Inquiry. c) The above-named persons are at liberty to apply

Lt General Sulayman Badjie (former Commander Republic National Guard ); and Brig. General Ansuman Tamba (Commander Officer former State Guard) have been shown to have received substantial public funds which they have not accounted for and accompanied ex-President Yayha Jammeh to Equatorial Guinea

Brig. General Umpa Mendy (Principal Body Guard (PPO) former President;

Brig. General Colley (Head of Patrol Team);

Lt. Colonel Amadou Joof (First Lady’s Chief Body Guard );

Lt Colonel Nuha Badjie (Second in-Command Patrol Team);

Lt. Colonel Sanna Manjang (Patrol Team) and;

Major Muhammed Sambou (First Lady’s Body Guard) are Senior Army Officers who accompanied ex-President Yahya Jammeh out of the jurisdiction to Equatorial Guinea.

3) Sanna Jarju, former Chief of Protocol has been shown to have received substantial public funds for which he has not accounted and whose whereabouts are unknown.

5) Mrs. Zainab Souma Jammeh, Mohammed Jammeh & Mariam Jammeh are the wife and the children respectively of ex-President Yahya Jammeh and Ansumana Jammeh has confirmed that he is the brother of the ex-President Yahya Jammeh.

Pursuant to the foregoing, the Commission orders and declares that:

The following to be close associates of ex-President Yahya Jammeh

(2) The family members and closed associates ARE HEREBY RESTRAINED:

Whether by themselves or their officers, servants, agents or any of them or otherwise howsoever from selling, assigning, mortgaging, charging or otherwise disposing of any of their moveable or immoveable assets whether directly or indirectly owned including land, shares, stocks, debentures or other intrest in any of their companies or businesses in The Gambia or outside The Gambia pending the further order of this Commission or this Inquiry.

Whether by themselves or their officers, servants, agents or any of them or otherwise howsoever from removing from the jurisdiction any of their aforesaid assists or doing or doing anything that may reduce the value of the aforesaid assets pending further Orders of this Inquiry.

(3) The assets of known family members and closed associates that are out of the jurisdiction are hereby frozen pending further Orders of this Commission

(4) Members of the public are invited to provide any information they may have regarding assets owned by such persons in or out the country .

And such information shall be treated as confidential.

(5) The above-named person are at liberty to apply.

(6) This Orders shall be published in national newspapers of wider circulation.