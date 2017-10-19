The Fiat pickup trucks, connecting the dots..

So far there is no clear source of the Fiat Pickup trucks which have been donated to the Barrow government. They are being attributed to Kalilou Waggeh but assuming a cost of $25,000 each this would be approximately USD 1.425 million total. This is a lot of money for a private individual to donate, even one supposedly as rich as Mr. Waggeh. Even if they have been supplied by his Fiat dealership they still have to be paid for. The dealers profit margin as rarely above 10% on new cars so at least USD 1.28 million would be outstanding to be paid as soon as the cars are sold under normal dealer terms. Why not simply give the cash under the table as in the past with Jammeh?

Could these be the pickups promised by the Italian Government in return for controlling migration? FIAT is an Italian company so it would be normal for them to supply the trucks as a consignment through the nearest Fiat dealer, in this case Mr. Waggeh, because they have to go through a pre-delivery inspection and be officially registered by the dealer. Dealers normally have monthly quota to meet to qualify for lower prices. If this is the case the sale of 57 vehicles would entitle Mr Waggeh’s dealership to significantly lower prices on ALL vehicles bought in the same month. This would make very good business sense.

It would also make very good sense from the point of view of the Italian Government because they are not equipped to buy and export the vehicles themselves. All they have to do is place the order with Fiat and pay for it. Fiat will do everything necessary, and as they are and Italian company the money stays in Italy, coming back in terms of taxes, jobs and other benefits down the line. This is the way most foreign aid works and is rarely to the total benefit of the recipient country.

All this is of course speculation, but if true it would explain why the Barrow government have not come out plain on the source of the vehicles. How can they be seen publicly to receive these trucks given for the specific purpose of controlling migration of from the Gambia? This deal has the fingerprints of ex president Jammeh who would have taken the vehicles under false pretenses for his own use. It is not worthy of a democratic government, especially if they are being offered to NAM’s intending to sway them to support corrupt deals.

Mr Barrow, whatever your personal ethics, you are being tarnished by very corrupt associates and your credibility is fast disappearing. Less than one year into your presidency you are being corrupted far more than your predecessor, now hated and vilified. At least he started well and initiated some good projects before being sucked into the corruption that has set us back 50 years. It’s probably too late for you to clear your name and separate yourself from corruption now. You have shown yourself to be weak and easily fooled.

Rest assured that Gambians will not tolerate the excesses of another Jammeh like president. Your term has only two years run, which will pass very quickly. Given the way in which you came to power and your present track record it is very unlikely that you will be re-elected president. You were a compromise choice, and the situation has changed completely. The hyenas are just waiting for their opportunity.

You are a nice guy, but being used by corrupt businessmen and fooled by huge sums of money. The Bible says that life is more than money and food.Could I suggest that you consider your position and exit strategy? Until then you would be wise to distance yourself from the likes of Mr. Waggeh and refer all deals to the civil service and institutions qualified to process them in the proper manner. Enjoy your presidency and the trappings of office, save some money but stay clean so that you can step down when your term ends and enjoy a peaceful and respected retirement in Gambia. Just like ex president Jawara, still alive and in peace today.

“Doyall deffa bah chi dommi Adama .Ki lah wahall moi sa mbokka”

Written By Boor Sine.

