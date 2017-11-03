THE RIGHT TO PROTEST ACTIONS OR LACK OF ACTIONS WITH THE 3RD BEGINNING –OCCUPY. WHAT!

We in no way condone Incitement or physical harm. We do however cite the Right to Assemble!

SO USE YOUR CASHPOWER NUMBER TO GO AND PAY- IN MASS!

WHAT IS IN QUESTION IS THIS THAT THEY TAKE THE OATH TO UPHOLD ..

Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia 25. Freedom of speech, conscience, assembly, association and movement

(1) Every person shall have the right to –

(a) freedom of speech and expression, which include freedom of the press and other media;

(b) freedom of thought, conscience and belief, which shall include academic freedom;

(c) freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such practice;

(d) freedom to assemble and demonstrate peaceably and without arms;

(e) freedom of association, which shall include freedom to form and join associations and unions, including political parties and trade unions;

(f) freedom to petition the executive for redress of grievances and to resort to the courts for the protection of his or her rights.

VERSUS THE 2ND BEGINNINGS’ CONTROL SYSTEM BELOW .

“Any attempt to hold such demonstration will constitute an unlawful assembly and then police will therefore apply the full force Of The law in dispersing any such a gathering or assembly as provided by Section 5(2) Of The public Order Act Cap 22:01 Volume 4 Of The Laws Of The Gambia, 2009.”

ALL THAT GO TO WESTFIELD NEED TO TAKE A METER NUMBER AND BE PREPARED TO PAY THE MINIMUM DALASIS RECHARGE. YOU ARE THEN LEGALLY ASSEMBLED.

Perhaps it is asking for too much, but in good faith of the Oath, some should resign now or be stood down. An oath is an Oath and worth its weight in trust. Although trust does not mean very much until someone threatens to take it away.

