When is our country going to move-on the road for Democratic Reforms (constitutional and electoral reforms among others) to get rid of the old system? It is vividly seen, that the level of powers have change hand, but the old system still lingers, we are asking for action, an act that will require a great decision in facilitating the country to a stable democracy compatible with our norms and values in a way that will promote the general welfare and secure the blessing of liberty to all of us and to our posterity. As at present, the constitutional authority of the head of the executive (president) is too great and needs to be limited to avoid excesses of dictatorial attributes..

Ladies and gentlemen, the modern dimension created by political necessity should precipitate actions to limit the power excesses of the executive branch to avert the repeat of the past administrations, the interaction of the president with the other branches of government should sometimes by adversarial in a way that will precipitate agreement based on compromise for the best interest of the country, this will help consolidate transparency to avoid lost of trust and confidence.

Legalistically, the constitution is structured in way that makes the branches of government subordinate to the executive and this needs some serious reflection to honor the ideals of shared interdependence power, the constitution is a remarkable document, but it’s current standing is very biased towards the executive giving it power excess, there shouldn’t be too much power in any of the branches of government.

I hope the long awaited constitutional reforms will strike a balance limiting the power excess of the head of the executive and objectively structure it, in a way that will staunchly and effectively strengthen checks and balances and have control about the economy spread out to avoid the implication of big mistakes..

Written By Samba P Jallow